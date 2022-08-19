Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0226 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $177,569.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00782801 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Rainicorn Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
