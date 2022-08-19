Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0226 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $177,569.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00782801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

