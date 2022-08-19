Ralph Niven Sells 2,250 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $47,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,078.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 39,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,423. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $520.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

AVTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

