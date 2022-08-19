Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Trading Up 74.4%

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) shares were up 74.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 225,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,717% from the average daily volume of 12,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

