Rashid Wasti Sells 1,280 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.82, for a total transaction of C$200,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,270,242.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total transaction of C$62,074.00.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$160.29 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$128.11 and a 1 year high of C$162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$151.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 10.4999995 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.