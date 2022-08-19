Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 21,710 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 263,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,295,933. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

