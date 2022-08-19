Rathbones Group PLC Buys 118 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank comprises 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.56% of Signature Bank worth $99,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.56. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

