Rathbones Group PLC Has $21.64 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.1 %
LLY traded up $6.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.35. 50,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.96 and its 200 day moving average is $293.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35.
Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and
In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
