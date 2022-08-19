Rathbones Group PLC Has $28.57 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.19% of Xylem worth $28,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

XYL stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.12. 3,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

