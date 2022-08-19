Rathbones Group PLC Has $31.93 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $31,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Equinix by 20.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $3,859,086. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $694.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,970. The company’s 50-day moving average is $664.29 and its 200-day moving average is $691.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

