Rathbones Group PLC Sells 129,870 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 129,870 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $63,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 672,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,429,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

