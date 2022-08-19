Rathbones Group PLC Sells 180,865 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 587,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 180,865 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $160,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.5 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $8.41 on Friday, reaching $179.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,123,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

