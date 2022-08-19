Rathbones Group PLC Sells 21,395 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,395 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.78.

NASDAQ:META traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.42. The stock had a trading volume of 382,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,586,172. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

