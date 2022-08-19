Rathbones Group PLC Sells 34,922 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,922 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $507,115,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,762. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

