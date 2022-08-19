Raymond James Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $37.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $28.50 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.68.

NYSE EAT opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 31.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $554,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

