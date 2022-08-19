Raymond James Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$9.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CR. ATB Capital upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.53.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CR traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 463,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.81. The stock has a market cap of C$982.18 million and a PE ratio of 3.10. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.52 and a 1-year high of C$6.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26. In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26.

About Crew Energy

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.