Raymond James Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $52.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

