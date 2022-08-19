Raymond James Downgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CME. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.20.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $207.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CME Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

