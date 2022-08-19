Raymond James Lowers MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $15.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

MFA Financial stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

In related news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $54,688.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 404,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,506,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,292,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

