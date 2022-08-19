Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $179.05 million, a P/E ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

