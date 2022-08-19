Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. 14,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,039. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.