Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

O has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

The company also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.