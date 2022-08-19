RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading 2.8% Higher

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 220,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 39,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.59 million and a P/E ratio of 73.00.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

