Redwood Financial Network Corp Invests $654,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 175.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 151,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 96,503 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $66.73. 62,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,143. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33.

