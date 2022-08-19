Redwood Financial Network Corp Invests $654,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 175.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 151,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 96,503 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $66.73. 62,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,143. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.