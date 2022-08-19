Redwood Financial Network Corp Makes New $690,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.89.

