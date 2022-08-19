Redwood Financial Network Corp Makes New $825,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.73 on Friday, hitting $258.97. 15,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,814. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.