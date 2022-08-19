Redwood Financial Network Corp Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 801 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $42,516,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $44,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 4.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $15.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,879. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.92 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.60.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.