Redwood Financial Network Corp Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. 65,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.