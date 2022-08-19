Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes $2.09 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 632,138 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,907,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,203,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,674,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 385,785 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 1,051,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,254. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

