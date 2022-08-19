Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes $422,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3,180.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 106,882 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,314,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 587.0% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 822,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 274,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ILCG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. 74,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.