Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$3.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 7,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,447. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 62.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 524,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 201,775 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 98.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

