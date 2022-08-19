Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $72.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

REG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of REG opened at $65.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after buying an additional 647,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after buying an additional 274,043 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

