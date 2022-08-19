Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.00 and last traded at $197.00. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.80.
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average of $191.59.
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
