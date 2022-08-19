Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 23,621 shares.The stock last traded at $46.14 and had previously closed at $46.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBCAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $929.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 798.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

