Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Siltronic (WAF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Siltronic (FRA: WAF):

8/5/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €80.00 ($81.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/4/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €95.00 ($96.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/29/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €110.00 ($112.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/18/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €110.00 ($112.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/11/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/11/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €80.00 ($81.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Siltronic Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WAF stock traded up €1.30 ($1.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €76.15 ($77.70). The stock had a trading volume of 17,523 shares. Siltronic AG has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($54.08) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($156.33). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.73.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

