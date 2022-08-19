Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.26. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 50,500 shares traded.

Reunion Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

