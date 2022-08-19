Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.40M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,148. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

