RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

RIBT stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.12.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%.

Insider Activity at RiceBran Technologies

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $386,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,417.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

