Richard A. Graham Sells 4,906 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of TBPH stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
