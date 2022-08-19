Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 9.3%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 4.89 and last traded at 4.89. Approximately 6,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 569,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.33.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,426,306.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 40,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 786,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,483,171.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,204 shares of company stock worth $912,021.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.