RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.05% of RingCentral worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $171,703.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,608.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,625 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Price Performance

RingCentral stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,472. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

