Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co lowered its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co owned approximately 0.05% of Rite Aid worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Rite Aid by 59.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Rite Aid Stock Down 8.8 %

Rite Aid stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 150,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,420. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $435.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

