Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 845,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.