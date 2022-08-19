Robert W. Baird Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $77.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.57.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,770,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $98,865,000 after purchasing an additional 107,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $90,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

