Robert W. Baird Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $12.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $481.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.43. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in ON24 by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,001 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,929,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ON24 by 724.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,742 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth $15,524,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

