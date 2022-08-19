Robert W. Baird Trims Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price to $18.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.04.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

