Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $290.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $256.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.