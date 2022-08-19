Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer John Holliday Sells 21,800 Shares

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Holliday sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$138,866.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,014 shares in the company, valued at C$388,659.18.

John Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, John Holliday sold 22,500 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$140,625.00.

On Friday, June 10th, John Holliday sold 18,800 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$118,252.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, John Holliday sold 30,400 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$194,256.00.

On Friday, May 27th, John Holliday sold 74,500 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$470,124.80.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.17. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.31 and a 1 year high of C$6.59. The stock has a market cap of C$659.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

