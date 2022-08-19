Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) PT Raised to C$6.25 at Desjardins

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RSGUF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Rogers Sugar Stock Up 1.2 %
Rogers Sugar stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
