Rosenblatt Securities Trims Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Target Price to $12.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVTS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $874.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Teramo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

