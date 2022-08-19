Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,973. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $126.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.89.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 804,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

